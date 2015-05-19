Thailand's Ticon Industrial Connection Pcl

* The warehouse developer has cut 2015 revenue growth target to 5 percent from 10 percent due to a slowing domestic economy, the company's Managing Director, Virapan Pulges, told a press briefing.

* It's 25 pct owned JV with Japan's Mitsui & Co and an Indonesian partner has completed the first phase development of factories and warehouses in Indonesia and secured about 81 pct of lease agreements, seen reaching 100 pct in the second quarter.

* The JV plans to develop the next phase in the third quarter, which will increase rental space to about 146,000 sq m from 2,160 sq m in the first phase.($1 = 33.3700 baht)Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)