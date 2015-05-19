Thailand's Ticon Industrial Connection Pcl
* The warehouse developer has cut 2015 revenue growth target
to 5 percent from 10 percent due to a slowing domestic economy,
the company's Managing Director, Virapan Pulges, told a press
briefing.
* It's 25 pct owned JV with Japan's Mitsui & Co and
an Indonesian partner has completed the first phase development
of factories and warehouses in Indonesia and secured about 81
pct of lease agreements, seen reaching 100 pct in the second
quarter.
* The JV plans to develop the next phase in the third
quarter, which will increase rental space to about 146,000 sq m
from 2,160 sq m in the first phase.($1 = 33.3700 baht)Further
