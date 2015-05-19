BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
May 19 Feitian Technologies Co Ltd
* Says unit signs deal with Disney in Shanghai that allows unit to use Disney characters in its products
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GlFYGH
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.