YANGON May 19 Myanmar mobile phone users will
have to pay a 5 percent tax on top-up cards from June 1, the
country's telecommunications ministry announced on Tuesday.
The opening up of the telecommunications industry to foreign
investors has been one of the most successful economic reforms
undertaken by the semi-civilian government since it took power
in March 2011.
The number of mobile phone SIM cards in the south-east Asian
country of 51 million people has shot up to more than 18 million
from around one million just three years ago, according to data
compiled by Reuters.
Myanmar has three telecommunications operators. They are
Qatar's Ooredoo, Norway's Telenor and MPT, a
joint venture between the telecommunications ministry and
Japanese-owned KDDI Group.
Telenor's shares rallied to an all-time high earlier this
month after it reported a surprise profit at the Myanmar unit.
Telenor launched last August in Myanmar and already has 6.4
million subscribers.
MPT has 8.4 million customers and Ooredoo has 3.3 million.
"We were very disappointed to hear this news," said Myint
Shwe, a downtown retailer of SIM cards and top-up cards.
"The government just can't wait to levy taxes while the
services of all operators still remain short of the users'
expectations."
He didn't expect it to impact usage though. SIM cards now
cost a fraction of what they did under the military government,
which placed strict curbs on communications during its 49 year
rule.
(Additional reporting by Hnin Yadana Zaw; Editing by Simon Webb
and David Evans)