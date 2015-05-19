May 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Alandsbanken ABP
(Alandsbanken)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date May 26,2020
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 99.5560
Reoffer price 99.5560
Reoffer yield 0.465 pct
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date May 26,2015
Lead Manager(s) CMZ & Nordea
Ratings AA (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English & Finnish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN program
