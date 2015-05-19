May 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Alandsbanken ABP

(Alandsbanken)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date May 26,2020

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 99.5560

Reoffer price 99.5560

Reoffer yield 0.465 pct

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date May 26,2015

Lead Manager(s) CMZ & Nordea

Ratings AA (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English & Finnish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN program

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)