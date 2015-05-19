May 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Michelin Luxembourg SCS

Guarantor Compagnie Financiere du Groupe Michelin

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date May 28, 2022

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.967

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

ISIN XS1233732194

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date May 28, 2027

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.081

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

ISIN XS1233734562

****

Common Terms

Payment Date May 28, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CACIB, DB, HSBC, MUFG & Natixis

Ratings A3 (Moody's) & BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

