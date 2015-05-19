May 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Shanghai Electric Newage Company Limited

Guarantor Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date May 22, 2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.691

Yield 1.189 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 22, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Bank of China, Bank of China (Hong Kong),

CCB International, Deutsche Bank(B&D), Morgan Stanley

Bank of China, Bank of China (Hong Kong),

CCB International, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley,

ABC International, Bank of China International,

Haitong International, Huatai Financial Holdings

(Hong Kong) Limited, Intesa Sanpaolo, J.P. Morgan, SG CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing ISE

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

