May 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower EIB
Issue Amount $3.0 billion
Maturity Date August 15, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.7360
Spread Minus 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Throught the Midswaps
Payment Date August 15, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNPP & JPM
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme
