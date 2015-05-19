Bangalore, May 19 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 49500 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 39000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 44000 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 39000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 37500 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 88000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 32000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 26000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 21400 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 9000 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 29500 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 8700 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10300 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 35900 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 18000 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 23000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 600 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 295 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 462 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 108 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 148 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 37500 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 19000 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 27100 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6700 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 627 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 665 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 612 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 645 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 792 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 925 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1230 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 96000 2. Rapeseed Oil 77000 3. Sunflower Oil 64000 4. Kardi Oil 87500 5. Linseed Oil 77000 6. Sesame Oil 81000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 58500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 80000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 66000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 50000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 56000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 45000 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 59200 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 54200 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 52200 4. SE Neem Oil 85000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 62000 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 78000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 60500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 63500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 70000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 99000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 590 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 640 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 36500 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1020 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 1040 37500 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified