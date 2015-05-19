BANGALORE, May 19 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35100 ICS-201(B22mm) 35600 ICS-102(B22mm) 25000 ICS-103(23mm) 28500 ICS-104(24mm) 30200 ICS-202(26mm) 35300 ICS-105(26mm) 30500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 31900 ICS-105(27mm) 35500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 31500 ICS-105MMA(27) 32800 ICS-105PHR(28) 36200 ICS-105(28mm) 34200 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 34400 ICS-105(29mm) 35000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 35000 ICS-105(30mm) 36000 ICS-105(31mm) 36900 ICS-106(32mm) 37700 ICS-107(34mm) 45500