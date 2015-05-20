(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change, adds EPS figures)
Keiozu Holdings Co
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
17 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2015 Oct 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 782 mln 663 mln
(-22.9 pct)
Operating 258 mln 347 mln
(-36.1 pct)
Recurring loss 784 mln 323 mln
(-30.1 pct)
Net loss 1.55 46 mln
(-76.8 pct)
EPS loss 282.00 yen 8.38 yen
Ann Div NIL 5.00 yen NIL
-Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL
-Q4 Div NIL 5.00 yen NIL
NOTE - Keiozu Holdings Co sells mobile phones and operates restaurants.
