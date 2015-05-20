** Foreign investors have trimmed India positions, but it is still a favoured market - UBS

** At its peak, FII overweight was a three standard deviation event versus mean - Citi

** Positioning definitely not light, neither through actual selling nor in terms of investors' expectations - UBS

** Foreign portfolio investors have pumped in nearly $40 bln in equities since 2012-end when expectations that a Narendra Modi-led business-friendly regime would win elections first took hold

** A more than 10 pct fall from a record high in March means the market may have priced in a more gradual economic growth apart from retrospective tax worries

** Foreign investors sold nearly $2.5 bln worth of Indian cash shares over the last 23 sessions, excluding Daiichi Sankyo's block sale of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

** Investors have been dumping Indian stocks for China, S.Korea and Taiwan