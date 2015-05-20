Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gains 2 pct
** India cbank says FII limit in Glenmark Pharma increased to 49 pct from 40 pct
** RBI regularly prevents FIIs from buying shares in companies if they approach the limit stipulated by regulations and then re-adjusts once foreign ownership falls below the prescribed level
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees