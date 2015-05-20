Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Persistent Systems Ltd shares gain 2.5 pct
** CLSA starts coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating and a target of 1,000 rupees a piece
** Says company is closest digital pure play among Indian IT companies
** Adds it can expand its addressable market beyond a hi-tech vertical that can power revenue CAGR from 14 pct over FY12-15 to 17 pct during FY15-18
** Stock has 12 "buy", 8 "hold" and 8 "sell" ratings - Thomson Reuters data
** Shares trade at 18.6x of 1-year forward earnings vs 16.7x for rivals (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees