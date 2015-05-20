Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Bharat Forge Ltd shares gain 2.6 pct
** Traders say results would beat estimates due to positive surprise on margins
** A company spokesman declines to comment
** Company's Jan-March results are due later in the day
** Bharat Forge earnings expected at 2.13 bln rupees with operating margin at 29.3 pct - StarMine (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees