US STOCKS-Wall Street loses steam after S&P 500 touches record
* Dow -0.12 pct, S&P -0.09 pct, Nasdaq +0.25 pct (Updates to afternoon)
** Foreign buying of $1.54 bln over the past three trading days in emerging Asia ex-China ex-Malaysia - Credit Suisse
** These three days of net foreign buying reverses the net foreign selling of $1.47 bln over the prior two weeks from April 28 to May 14, the investment bank says
** So far in the month of May, foreigners are now net buyers of $841 mln in emerging Asia ex-China ex-Malaysia
** But MSCI Asia Pacific Ex Japan down 1.7 pct for the month so far while MSCI World is up 1.4 pct
** Credit Suisse says Korea, Taiwan and India are seeing net foreign buying
** Foreigners have bought Indian shares worth nearly $300 mln the past three days, Reuters calculations show
** Credit Suisse says Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines are still seeing net foreign selling (Reuters Messaging:; Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago