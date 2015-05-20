** Foreign buying of $1.54 bln over the past three trading days in emerging Asia ex-China ex-Malaysia - Credit Suisse

** These three days of net foreign buying reverses the net foreign selling of $1.47 bln over the prior two weeks from April 28 to May 14, the investment bank says

** So far in the month of May, foreigners are now net buyers of $841 mln in emerging Asia ex-China ex-Malaysia

** But MSCI Asia Pacific Ex Japan down 1.7 pct for the month so far while MSCI World is up 1.4 pct

** Credit Suisse says Korea, Taiwan and India are seeing net foreign buying

** Foreigners have bought Indian shares worth nearly $300 mln the past three days, Reuters calculations show

** Credit Suisse says Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines are still seeing net foreign selling (Reuters Messaging:; Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)