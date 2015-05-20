May 20 Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire electronic components maker for 1.03 billion yuan ($166.03 million) via cash, share issue

* Says trading of shares to resume on May 21

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FAg7vI ; bit.ly/1PwF3cj

