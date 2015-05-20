May 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million rand
Maturity Date September 17,2024
Coupon 8.50 pct
Issue price 100.050
Reoffer price 100.050
Reoffer yield 8.480 pct
Spread 50 basis points (semi annual)
Underlying govt bond Over the 7.75 pct 2023 SAGB
Payment Date May 28,2015
Lead Manager(s) JPM
Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA(S&P)&
AAA(Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 3.5 billion rand when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN program
ISIN XS1110395933
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)