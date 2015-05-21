** Citi sets June 2016 target for India's BSE index at 35,000

** Cuts Dec 2015 target to 32,200 from 33,000

** Says 5 issues key for investors faith on the India story: growth/quality, interest rates/valuations, real/nominal nos, foreign/domestic flows, and govt promise/ performance

** MSCI India up 2 pct YTD vs 8.1 pct gain for the MSCI EM Index

** India last week turned into one of the worst Asia performers YTD on slow reforms, retrospective tax worries