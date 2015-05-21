** Tata Steel posts a loss of $889 mln for Jan-March

** Results are not as bad as the headline numbers suggest and volume guidance is ahead of expectations - Analysts

** Traders say looking to buy stock if it falls heavily

** "With iron ore mines restarted and commissioning of Orissa plant in current year, we expect results to improve in FY 2016," Morgan Stanley analysts Vipul Prasad and Mukund Sarawogi wrote in a report

** The investment bank adds 51 pct of the miss was led by the SE Asia, 44 pct by India, and 5 pct by the Europe but stays "overweight"