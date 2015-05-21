BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** IRB Infrastructure Developers seen rising after bagging key road BOT project
** Gets 26.5 billion rupees Agra-Etawah bypass project
** This project was originally awarded to Ramky Infrastructure in FY12
** The project was earlier terminated owing to land acquisition and liquidity issues - Analysts (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade