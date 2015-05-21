BRIEF-Great Sky Holdings files to say it raised $7.6 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Files to say it raised $7.6 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $8 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2psOW3S)
HONG KONG, May 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia is marketing a 10-year US dollar sukuk to yield around 4.55%.
Indonesia, Asia's most active sovereign borrower in the US dollar market, is indicating a benchmark size for the deal, typically at least $500 million.
The issuance marks the sixth global sukuk for Indonesia. It last raised $1.5 billion in September, with a 10-year sukuk that drew over $10 billion in orders.
The Islamic bonds will be available to global investors under 144A and Reg S documentation.
Indonesia is rated Baa3/BB+/BBB- by Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
CIMB, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are joint lead managers. (Reporting By Frances Yoon. Editing By Steve Garton)
BOSTON, May 12 Asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday said it voted in favor of a shareholder proposal calling on Occidental Petroleum to report on the impact climate change could have on the energy company's business.