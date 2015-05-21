BRIEF-ACASTA ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ECN AVIATION FOR $22.5 MLN
* ACASTA ENTERPRISES INC - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO 2017 EARNINGS
May 21 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd
* Says adjusts private placement after dividend, to issue shares at 11.31 yuan per share from 11.46 yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1K44Y49
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* picks Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs as advisers for an upcoming capital increase and planned bad debt sales Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)