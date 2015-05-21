BRIEF-Diagnostic Medical Systems Q1 revenue down at EUR 7.2 mln
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 7.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.4 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2r9UOfT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 21 Hunan Fangsheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says medicine watchdog orders it to recall ginkgo biloba tablets as it bought extracts from unqualified supplier
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FpJ5LN
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Buys into 'well-managed' Lloyds Banking Group (Adds Glaxo statement)