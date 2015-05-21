BRIEF-Pharmacolog gets first order in France for system in hospital in Nantes
* DISTRIBUTOR PLACES ORDER FOR SYSTEM IN HOPITAL DU CONFLUENT IN NANTES, FRANCE
May 21 Shanxi C&Y Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says revises share private placement plan, to raise up to 200.99 million yuan ($32.44 million) from 387.09 million yuan previously
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1FyMfxO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1958 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* DISTRIBUTOR PLACES ORDER FOR SYSTEM IN HOPITAL DU CONFLUENT IN NANTES, FRANCE
* Q1 NET LOSS 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO