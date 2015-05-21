May 21 Shanxi C&Y Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says revises share private placement plan, to raise up to 200.99 million yuan ($32.44 million) from 387.09 million yuan previously

Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1FyMfxO

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1958 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)