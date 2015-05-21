BRIEF-Esprinet Q1 net profit down at EUR 2.8 mln
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 2.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 21 Jiangsu Etern Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval for assets restructuring, shares to resume trading on May 22
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ElfFKy
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 2.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FY REVENUE EUR 102.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 123.9 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2qaXDi8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)