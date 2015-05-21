BRIEF-Remedis Q1 net loss widens to 0.3 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 292,627 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 257,176 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 21 Krung Thai Bank
* Sells 38.39 million shares, or 19.44 percent stake in investment holding group Trinity Watthana PCL, according to a statement to the stock exchange
* Says it will no longer have stake in the company after the sale
* Says the sale is in line with the Bank of Thailand's regulations
* Stock exchange data shows a big lot transaction of 38.39 million shares of Trinity at 7.65 baht each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Khettiya Jittapong)
* S&P says ratings on Ukraine affirmed at 'B-/B'; outlook stable