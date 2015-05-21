BRIEF-Remedis Q1 net loss widens to 0.3 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 292,627 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 257,176 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Sinochem Offshore Capital Co Ltd
(Sinochem)
Guarantor Sinochem Hong Kong (Group)
Issue Amount 250 million swiss franc
Maturity Date June 17, 2022
Coupon 0.760 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 0.76
Spread 77 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date June 17, 2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & UBS
Ratings A3(Moody's), A-(S&P)&
A-(Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN program
ISIN CH0282018974
* S&P says ratings on Ukraine affirmed at 'B-/B'; outlook stable