May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Total Capital International SA
Guarantor Total SA
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 1, 2027
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 100.233
Reoffer price 100.233
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 1, 2015
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
ISIN CH0282018982
