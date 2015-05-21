PrivateBancorp shareholders approve takeover by Canada's CIBC
TORONTO, May 12 PrivateBancorp shareholders on Friday voted to approve a C$4.9 billion ($3.6 billion) purchase by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, ending an 11-month takeover saga.
May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower CDP RETI S.p.A.
(CDP RETI)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 29,2022
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.909
Reoffer price 99.909
Reoffer yield 1.889 pct
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 163.8 bps
Payment Date May 29,2015
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI (B&D), BNPP & HSBC
Ratings Baa3(stable)(Moody's)& BBB(stable)(Fitch)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Italian law
ISIN IT0005117095
