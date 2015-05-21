PrivateBancorp shareholders approve takeover by Canada's CIBC
TORONTO, May 12 PrivateBancorp shareholders on Friday voted to approve a C$4.9 billion ($3.6 billion) purchase by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, ending an 11-month takeover saga.
May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Swedbank AB
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 1, 2022
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.41
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 1, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Natixis, Nomura & Swedbank
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
