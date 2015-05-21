May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Lloyds Bank PLC

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date June 1, 2022

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.159

Yield 2.633 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct 2022 UKT

Payment Date June 1, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Lloyds Bank

Ratings A+ (Moody's), A (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1239389684

