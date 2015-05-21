BRIEF-Atlantic American reports Q1 loss per share of $0.02
* Total insurance premiums for quarter ended March 31, 2017 increased 6.0% to $40.8 million as compared to $38.5 million in Q1 of 2016
May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower ESB Finance Limited
Guarantor Electricity Supply Board
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 08, 2027
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.476
Spread 107 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date June 05, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, JPMorgan, RBCCM, SG CIB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P) &
A- (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undiclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1239586594
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Total insurance premiums for quarter ended March 31, 2017 increased 6.0% to $40.8 million as compared to $38.5 million in Q1 of 2016
BRASILIA, May 12 Brazil federal police are investigating suspected fraud in loans by state development bank BNDES to JBS SA, a police source said on Friday, sending shares of the world's largest meat processor lower after a series of scandals.