May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower DNB Bank ASA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 3.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 28, 2025

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 140bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 140bp

ISIN XS1239410043

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 28, 2025

Coupon 1.97 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.97 pct

ISIN XS1239410712

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date May 28, 2015

Lead Manager(s) DNB & Swedbank

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English (subs Norway)

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)