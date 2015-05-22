** Early estimates by traders see new 10-year bond yield being set at 7.70 pct

** Expect bond markets to fall if cut-off yield above 7.70 pct - trader

** RBI is due to hold bond auction for 160 bln rupees later in session

** India's benchmark 10-yr bond yield down 1 bp on day at 7.87 pct

(Reuters Messaging: neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)