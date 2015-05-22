BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
** Early estimates by traders see new 10-year bond yield being set at 7.70 pct
** Expect bond markets to fall if cut-off yield above 7.70 pct - trader
** RBI is due to hold bond auction for 160 bln rupees later in session
** India's benchmark 10-yr bond yield down 1 bp on day at 7.87 pct
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees