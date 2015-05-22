BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
May 22 Guangdong Eastone Century Technology Co Ltd
* Says wins equipment supply contracts worth 107.3 million yuan ($17.32 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HxNDAq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1949 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT