BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp up 1 pct, GAIL (India) up 0.6 pct ** India's oil ministry plans to exempt companies from giving any discount on crude and refined fuel sales if oil prices average up to $60 a barrel this quarter ** Global oil prices currently hovering at about $66 a barrel (Reuters Messaging: rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain