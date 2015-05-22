** India's ITC gains as much as 1.8 pct ahead of Jan-March earnings results later in the day ** StarMine estimates show consensus net profit forecast of 25.19 bln rupees ($396 mln), a 10.6 pct increase yoy ** HDFC Securities says ITC revenue likely to grow by 5 pct to 97.40 bln rupees yoy driven by paper and cigarette segment ** ITC shares down nearly 10 pct ytd; outlook hit by govt excise duty hike announced in February ($1 = 63.6000 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)