BRIEF-Indag Rubber recommends final dividend of 1.50 rupee per share
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share
May 22 State Bank Of India says
* Added 118.85 billion rupees to restructured loans in Q4
* Sold 45.10 billion rupees worth loans to asset reconstruction companies in Q4
* March quarter net profit 391.7 million rupees versus 562 million rupees year ago