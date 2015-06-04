BRIEF-Subex gets 5-year framework contract with BT
* Says Subex awarded a new 5-year framework contract with BT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 4 Starting on June 4, independent news provider NewsRise Financial (NFR) will provide the market snapshots on Thomson Reuters Eikon.
The reports can be accessed via keyword search
[NFR AND SNAPSHOT]
* Says Subex awarded a new 5-year framework contract with BT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Indian shares were nearly unchanged on Wednesday as key corporate results including that of ICICI Bank Ltd remained in focus, with investors also keeping an eye out for the outcome of a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.