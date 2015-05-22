BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
May 22 Jiangsu Huasheng Tianlong Photoelectric Co Ltd
* Says signs cooperation agreement with to build 30MW power project with registered capital 200 million yuan ($32.27 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Hmgrt8
($1 = 6.1972 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT