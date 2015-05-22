BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
May 22 Zhejiang New Jialian Electronics Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire internet platform operator for 1.7 billion yuan ($274.32 million) via cash, share issue
* Says trading of shares to resume on May 25
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Fs6zQm; bit.ly/1EntJDm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT