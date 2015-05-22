BANGALORE, May 22 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPL E)---------- ------------ ICS-101(B22mm) 34400 ICS-201(B22mm) 34900 ICS-102(B22mm) 24600 ICS-103(23mm) 28100 ICS-104(24mm) 29800 ICS-202(26mm) 34800 ICS-105(26mm) 30200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 31600 ICS-105(27mm) 35000 ICS-105CS(27mm) 31200 ICS-105MMA(27) 32500 ICS-105PHR(28) 35700 ICS-105(28mm) 33800 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33900 ICS-105(29mm) 34600 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34500 ICS-105(30mm) 35600 ICS-105(31mm) 36500 ICS-106(32mm) 37300 ICS-107(34mm) 45000