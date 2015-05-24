BRIEF-Canadream Corpo enters into arrangement agreement to be taken private by Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd.
May 24 BYD Co Ltd : Exchange notice - Trading halt Says trading in its shares will be halted on May 25 as the company prepares a possible private placement. (Reporting by Adam Rose)
* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared