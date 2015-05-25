** India's wireless providers rise despite falls in broader indexes ** Bharti Airtel gains 1.95 pct, Idea Cellular Ltd up 1.1 pct and Reliance Communications Ltd up 2.6 pct ** Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tells the Economic Times spectrum sharing guidelines will be taken to Cabinet by end of June (bit.ly/1EslWEy) (Reuters Messaging: rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)