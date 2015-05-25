** Shares in Tata Motors Ltd fall 1.1 pct ** Traders cite caution ahead of Jan-March earnings due on Tuesday ** Earnings could disappoint on the back of Jaguar Land Rover sales in China, says an analyst at a domestic brokerage ** Thomson Reuters StarMine shows mean consensus forecasts for consolidated Jan-March net profit at 40.946 billion rupees ($643.35 million) but it does not include the latest revisions ** SmartMine Estimates, which focuses only on top-ranked analysts, predicts below-consensus earnings of 40.141 billion rupees ($1 = 63.6450 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)