May 25 Hemp Industrial Investment Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire optic electronics components maker for 2.85 billion yuan ($459.61 million) via asset swap and share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 200 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund lens project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Q5GtWa

