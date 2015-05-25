(Corrects name of Tata Consultancy Services) ** Shares in HCL Technologies Ltd gain 2.24 pct, head for sixth consecutive daily gain ** On course to match a six-day winning streak in late December ** HCL Tech up around 14 pct this month, recovering all of its 12.8 pct loss over March and April ** Analysts say valuations attractive ** HCL Tech trading at 17.4 forward 1-yr earnings vs 20.7 for sector leader Tata Consultancy Services Ltd as per Thomson Reuters data ($1 = 63.6450 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)