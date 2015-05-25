BRIEF-United Game Tech: gross proceeds of EUR 1.34 mln from capital increase
* Said on Friday realizes another successful capital increase
(Refiles with additional link)
May 25 DHC Software Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 100 million yuan ($16.13 million) each to set up units in Suzhou and Mianyang city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Lxcm8L; bit.ly/1KubVPq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2010 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Said on Friday realizes another successful capital increase
* Says it has named Kazuhiro Takeuchi as the new President of the company, to replace Kenji Itani, the current Chairman of the Board in the company