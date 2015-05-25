BRIEF-Vostok appoints Henrik Stenlund as new CFO
* VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND NEW GENERAL COUNSEL
May 25 Wuhan Langold Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says adjusts share private placement plan after dividend, to issue shares at 5.64 yuan per share from 8.56 yuan
* Intends liting on May 2 on the free market of Duesseldorf Stock Exchange without a public offer