May 25 Lifan Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 5.2 billion yuan ($838.57 million)in private placement of shares to fund new energy projects

* Says trading of shares to resume on May 26

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IZ2J3w; bit.ly/1IULVfv

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2010 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)